StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Stock Holdings Increased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) by 872.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,902,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,706,769 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.62% of StoneCo worth $32,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STNE. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 3,680.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of StoneCo by 2,806.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of StoneCo by 110.4% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STNE. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of StoneCo from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of StoneCo from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of StoneCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Citigroup raised shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.31.

STNE stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.51. 10,374,874 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,290,907. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 2.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.20. StoneCo Ltd. has a 52 week low of $8.05 and a 52 week high of $71.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. StoneCo had a negative return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 28.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 87.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

