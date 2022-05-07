STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Receives $34.20 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.20.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on STOR shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded STORE Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of STORE Capital in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in STORE Capital by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,906,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $959,974,000 after buying an additional 1,157,044 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in STORE Capital by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,644,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $502,835,000 after buying an additional 134,716 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in STORE Capital by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,766,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $409,261,000 after buying an additional 741,979 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in STORE Capital by 3.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,976,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,560,000 after acquiring an additional 323,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in STORE Capital by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,835,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,151,000 after acquiring an additional 359,570 shares in the last quarter. 86.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE STOR opened at $27.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 1.17. STORE Capital has a one year low of $26.81 and a one year high of $37.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $222.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.11 million. STORE Capital had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 5.70%. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that STORE Capital will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.74%.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

