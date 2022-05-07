Strike (STRK) Achieves Market Cap of $101.62 Million

Strike (STRK) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. One Strike coin can now be purchased for about $32.00 or 0.00090263 BTC on popular exchanges. Strike has a total market capitalization of $101.62 million and approximately $10.12 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Strike has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.17 or 0.00192278 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002820 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.71 or 0.00199441 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $168.01 or 0.00473879 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00039467 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $71,095.98 or 2.00530641 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Strike Coin Profile

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 3,175,406 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

Strike Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strike should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Strike using one of the exchanges listed above.

