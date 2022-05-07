Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG) Receives $22.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.25.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen dropped their price target on Stronghold Digital Mining from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Stronghold Digital Mining from $43.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on Stronghold Digital Mining from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stronghold Digital Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Finally, Compass Point increased their target price on Stronghold Digital Mining from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDIG traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $3.10. The company had a trading volume of 422,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,405. Stronghold Digital Mining has a 52-week low of $3.04 and a 52-week high of $35.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.08.

Stronghold Digital Mining ( NASDAQ:SDIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.55). Sell-side analysts forecast that Stronghold Digital Mining will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining in the fourth quarter worth $2,131,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $4,636,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the fourth quarter valued at $2,733,000. Finally, Gratia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Institutional investors own 27.81% of the company’s stock.

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also operates coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

