Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.30 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) will post $2.30 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Stryker’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.37 and the lowest is $2.21. Stryker posted earnings of $2.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stryker will report full-year earnings of $9.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.60 to $9.70. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $10.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.35 to $11.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Stryker.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. Stryker had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

SYK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $273.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Stryker from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $284.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.44.

NYSE:SYK opened at $240.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $259.27 and its 200-day moving average is $259.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.98. Stryker has a 52 week low of $230.16 and a 52 week high of $281.16. The firm has a market cap of $90.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.85%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Camden National Bank bought a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Stryker by 211.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 27,176 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Stryker during the third quarter worth about $235,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 16.8% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,693 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Stryker by 25.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 146,106 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,721,000 after purchasing an additional 29,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

