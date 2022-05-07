Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,159 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $7,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Stryker by 211.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 27,176 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,693 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Stryker by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 146,106 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,721,000 after acquiring an additional 29,330 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 308.2% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 898 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker stock traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $240.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,506,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,416. The company has a market capitalization of $90.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.99. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $230.16 and a 12-month high of $281.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $259.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 24.09%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.85%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SYK shares. StockNews.com downgraded Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. BTIG Research increased their price target on Stryker from $273.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Stryker from $296.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.44.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

