Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Stock Position Lifted by Retirement Group LLC

Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 86.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Stryker during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Stryker during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SYK traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $240.08. 1,506,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,471,416. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $230.16 and a 12-month high of $281.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $259.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $90.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.99.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. Research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 52.85%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research raised their target price on Stryker from $273.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Stryker from $315.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.44.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

