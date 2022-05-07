SUKU (SUKU) Price Down 10.7% Over Last Week

SUKU (SUKU) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. Over the last week, SUKU has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar. SUKU has a market cap of $19.44 million and $2.69 million worth of SUKU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SUKU coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000454 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SUKU Profile

SUKU is a coin. Its launch date was October 17th, 2019. SUKU’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,009,944 coins. The Reddit community for SUKU is https://reddit.com/r/SUKUecosystem . SUKU’s official website is www.suku.world . SUKU’s official Twitter account is @SUKUecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today. Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain. “

SUKU Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUKU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SUKU should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SUKU using one of the exchanges listed above.

