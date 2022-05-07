Superior Plus Corp. (SPB) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 30th

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 30th.
TSE SPB opened at C$11.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.22. Superior Plus has a fifty-two week low of C$10.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.28, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.06.
Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C($0.24). The business had revenue of C$824.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$681.67 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Superior Plus will post 0.6974888 earnings per share for the current year.
In other Superior Plus news, Senior Officer Elizabeth Summers acquired 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$10.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 42,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$467,179.44.
Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution business. It operates through two segments, U.S. Propane Distribution and Canadian Propane Distribution. The U.S. Propane Distribution segment distributes and sells propane, heating oil, and other liquid fuels in the Northeast, Atlantic, the Southeast, the Midwest, and California.
