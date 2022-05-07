Susquehanna Cuts Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Price Target to $58.00

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Susquehanna from $68.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

LSCC has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $69.50.

Shares of LSCC opened at $47.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Lattice Semiconductor has a one year low of $42.94 and a one year high of $85.45. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.81 and a beta of 1.14.

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $150.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 118,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total value of $7,212,908.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Glenn O’rourke sold 949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total transaction of $48,019.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,604,121.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 247,013 shares of company stock worth $14,495,889 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,633,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,667,096,000 after acquiring an additional 587,681 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,541,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $504,116,000 after buying an additional 255,695 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,161,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $395,380,000 after buying an additional 206,734 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,678,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $360,561,000 after buying an additional 100,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,574,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $198,382,000 after buying an additional 73,197 shares during the last quarter. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

