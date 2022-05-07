Susquehanna Trims Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Target Price to $135.00

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Susquehanna from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $145.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $171.78.

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $105.71 on Wednesday. Skyworks Solutions has a 1 year low of $103.13 and a 1 year high of $197.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.64.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 25.98%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 27.22%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1,750.0% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1,845.5% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

