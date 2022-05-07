SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Oppenheimer currently has $702.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

SIVB has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $725.00 to $700.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $767.00 to $674.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $875.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $755.00 to $789.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $746.53.

SIVB opened at $493.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.80. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $466.56 and a 1-year high of $763.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $536.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $630.34.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $7.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.58 by $2.34. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.03 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 34.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 3,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total value of $2,291,653.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.55, for a total transaction of $1,207,811.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,335 shares of company stock worth $6,065,206. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 22.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 163,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,912,000 after purchasing an additional 30,252 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 593.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 9,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,857,000 after buying an additional 7,750 shares during the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 6.9% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,140,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 27.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,888,000 after buying an additional 11,525 shares during the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

