SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFA) Shares Acquired by NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd

NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd raised its stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFA – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 800,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,000 shares during the period. SVF Investment makes up approximately 3.6% of NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd owned about 1.06% of SVF Investment worth $8,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in SVF Investment by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of SVF Investment by 160.0% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SVF Investment by 259.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 4,919 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of SVF Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SVF Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $444,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SVFA remained flat at $$9.85 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 61,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,362. SVF Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $10.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.90.

SVF Investment Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

