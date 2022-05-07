Swap Price Down 17% Over Last 7 Days (XWP)

Swap (XWP) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 7th. Swap has a total market cap of $131,312.55 and $53.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Swap has traded down 17% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Swap Profile

Swap’s total supply is 15,198,784 coins. The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swap’s official website is swap.fyi

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

Buying and Selling Swap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

