Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Receives $260.38 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $236.92.

SYNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Synaptics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Synaptics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen decreased their price target on Synaptics from $310.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Synaptics from $310.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Synaptics from $340.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday.

Shares of SYNA opened at $159.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 33.54 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Synaptics has a 52-week low of $114.05 and a 52-week high of $299.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.63.

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.20. Synaptics had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $470.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Synaptics will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Synaptics news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $303,631.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,532,718 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,312,268,000 after purchasing an additional 608,675 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Synaptics by 112.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,911,436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $523,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543,913 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Synaptics by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,346,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $389,702,000 after acquiring an additional 79,103 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Synaptics by 1.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 873,315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $156,964,000 after acquiring an additional 16,024 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Synaptics by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 740,819 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $214,493,000 after acquiring an additional 75,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Incorporated develops and supplies semiconductor products and solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

