Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Receives $260.38 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $236.92.
SYNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Synaptics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Synaptics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen decreased their price target on Synaptics from $310.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Synaptics from $310.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Synaptics from $340.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday.
Shares of SYNA opened at $159.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 33.54 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Synaptics has a 52-week low of $114.05 and a 52-week high of $299.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.63.
In other Synaptics news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $303,631.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,532,718 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,312,268,000 after purchasing an additional 608,675 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Synaptics by 112.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,911,436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $523,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543,913 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Synaptics by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,346,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $389,702,000 after acquiring an additional 79,103 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Synaptics by 1.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 873,315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $156,964,000 after acquiring an additional 16,024 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Synaptics by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 740,819 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $214,493,000 after acquiring an additional 75,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.
About Synaptics (Get Rating)
Synaptics Incorporated develops and supplies semiconductor products and solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.
