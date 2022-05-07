Synthetify (SNY) Price Hits $0.43 on Major Exchanges

Synthetify (SNY) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 7th. During the last seven days, Synthetify has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar. Synthetify has a market capitalization of $2.40 million and $99,183.00 worth of Synthetify was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Synthetify coin can now be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00001179 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 100% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.76 or 0.00320404 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002768 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $74.31 or 0.00205678 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $172.75 or 0.00478164 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00039532 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70,630.62 or 1.95499272 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Synthetify Coin Profile

Synthetify’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,625,000 coins. Synthetify’s official Twitter account is @synthetify

Synthetify Coin Trading

