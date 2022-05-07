Syscoin (SYS) Price Reaches $0.36 on Top Exchanges

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. Syscoin has a total market cap of $227.03 million and $4.43 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Syscoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00001008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Syscoin has traded down 18.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Syscoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000359 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002819 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $94.40 or 0.00267959 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00014952 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003111 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004585 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About Syscoin

Syscoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 640,953,640 coins and its circulating supply is 639,061,814 coins. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Buying and Selling Syscoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Syscoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Syscoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.