Taisho Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:TAIPY) Shares Up 0.4%

Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TAIPY – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.74 and last traded at $9.58. 44,738 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 52,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.54.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Taisho Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.96.

Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) drugs and prescription pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It operates through Self-Medication Operation Group and Prescription Pharmaceutical Operation Group segments.

