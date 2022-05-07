TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

TAL has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TAL Education Group from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. CICC Research cut TAL Education Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised TAL Education Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised TAL Education Group from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised TAL Education Group from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.29.

Get TAL Education Group alerts:

NYSE TAL opened at $3.65 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.61. TAL Education Group has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $58.50.

TAL Education Group ( NYSE:TAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that TAL Education Group will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in TAL Education Group by 99.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in TAL Education Group by 367.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 5,128 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of TAL Education Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of TAL Education Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.75% of the company’s stock.

About TAL Education Group (Get Rating)

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TAL Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAL Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.