TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.
TAL has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TAL Education Group from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. CICC Research cut TAL Education Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised TAL Education Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised TAL Education Group from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised TAL Education Group from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.29.
NYSE TAL opened at $3.65 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.61. TAL Education Group has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $58.50.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in TAL Education Group by 99.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in TAL Education Group by 367.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 5,128 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of TAL Education Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of TAL Education Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.75% of the company’s stock.
About TAL Education Group (Get Rating)
TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.
Receive News & Ratings for TAL Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAL Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.