Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.69 EPS

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The pipeline company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.69), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 0.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share.

TRGP traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.47. 3,099,321 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,675,189. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a PE ratio of -686.03 and a beta of 2.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.42 and its 200 day moving average is $62.08. Targa Resources has a 52 week low of $36.25 and a 52 week high of $81.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,272.61%.

In other news, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total value of $801,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 186,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,974,454.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total transaction of $1,017,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 55,094 shares of company stock worth $4,176,872 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRGP. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tobam bought a new stake in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new stake in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TRGP shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $66.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $74.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Targa Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.25.

Targa Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

