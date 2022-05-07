Target Healthcare REIT PLC (THRL) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 12th

Target Healthcare REIT PLC (LON:THRL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.69 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of THRL stock opened at GBX 111 ($1.39) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £688.46 million and a P/E ratio of 12.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.85, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 111.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 114.18. Target Healthcare REIT has a one year low of GBX 103.80 ($1.30) and a one year high of GBX 126 ($1.57).

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Target Healthcare REIT to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 130 ($1.62) to GBX 120 ($1.50) in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

Target Healthcare REIT provide a range of tailored funding solutions to support operators to increase the provision of modern, purpose-built care homes across the UK.

