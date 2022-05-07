Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TARS. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.00.

Get Tarsus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:TARS opened at $11.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.02. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $10.93 and a 52 week high of $39.08.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TARS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.05. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 7.66% and a negative net margin of 24.25%. The company had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals will post -3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tarsus Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Vivo Capital Ix, Llc sold 19,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total value of $250,080.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,474,375 shares in the company, valued at $31,350,331.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 33.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TARS. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $241,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 101.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 23,276 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 441,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $289,000. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.