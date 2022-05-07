Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $40.00 price target on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TARS. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.00.
NASDAQ:TARS opened at $11.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.02. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $10.93 and a 52 week high of $39.08.
In other Tarsus Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Vivo Capital Ix, Llc sold 19,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total value of $250,080.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,474,375 shares in the company, valued at $31,350,331.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 33.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TARS. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $241,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 101.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 23,276 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 441,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $289,000. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.
