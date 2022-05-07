Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Acquires 382 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,928 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Norfolk Southern accounts for approximately 1.4% of Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $3,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NSC. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 141.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 140 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 73.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

In related news, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total value of $256,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven F. Leer sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.51, for a total value of $185,857.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $308.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $313.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.41.

Shares of NSC stock traded down $1.13 on Friday, reaching $255.74. 1,124,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,425,543. The stock has a market cap of $60.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.36. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $238.62 and a one year high of $299.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $267.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.79.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the railroad operator to purchase up to 14.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.03%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile (Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.