Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management owned about 0.07% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 201.1% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the third quarter valued at $71,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $121,000.

IVOO stock traded down $2.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $167.42. The company had a trading volume of 14,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,118. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 52-week low of $165.74 and a 52-week high of $197.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.98.

