Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Has $1.44 Million Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,389 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KO. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 269,857,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,159,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764,718 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,408,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,528,415,000 after purchasing an additional 7,675,878 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Coca-Cola by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,747,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,662,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484,005 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Coca-Cola by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,123,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,052,799,000 after purchasing an additional 697,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Coca-Cola by 120.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 23,263,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,443,000 after purchasing an additional 12,694,169 shares during the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

KO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DZ Bank lowered Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays set a $74.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.29.

KO stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.74. 18,984,019 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,344,934. The stock has a market cap of $280.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.81.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 73.95%.

In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total value of $9,323,396.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 121,178 shares in the company, valued at $7,849,910.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 25,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total transaction of $1,575,426.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 692,543 shares of company stock worth $44,155,103 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.