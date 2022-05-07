Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Increases Stock Position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,740 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 599 shares during the quarter. Armstrong World Industries comprises approximately 1.5% of Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management owned 0.07% of Armstrong World Industries worth $3,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 342.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 1.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,577 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 11,855 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,915 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 616 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Armstrong World Industries news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 1,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total transaction of $129,825.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,284,990.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AWI traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 481,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,409. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.68. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.18. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.94 and a 12 month high of $118.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $282.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.61 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 40.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.231 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.89%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $110.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $124.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.11.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

