Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Purchases 509 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,191 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.6% of Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,038,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,498,715,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653,357 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,320,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,977,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,544 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,066,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,129,496,000 after purchasing an additional 760,796 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,392,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,647,348,000 after purchasing an additional 273,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,640,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,305,000 after purchasing an additional 255,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total transaction of $5,452,142.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at $14,729,724.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $176.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,433,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,563,071. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.66. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $155.72 and a one year high of $186.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 20.90%. The firm had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.57.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

