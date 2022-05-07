Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Sells 231 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management cut its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of American Electric Power stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $99.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,291,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,599,451. The company has a market capitalization of $51.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.22 and a 52 week high of $104.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.90.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.66%.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 1,064 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.71, for a total transaction of $91,195.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Lisa M. Barton sold 6,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.54, for a total transaction of $667,729.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,352 shares of company stock worth $3,138,718 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.70.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

