TD Securities Boosts Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Price Target to C$51.00

Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CPXWF. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Capital Power from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.28.

CPXWF stock opened at $34.38 on Tuesday. Capital Power has a twelve month low of $28.99 and a twelve month high of $36.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.70 and a 200 day moving average of $31.85.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

