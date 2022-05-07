TD Securities Boosts MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target to C$23.00

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Rating) had its target price upped by TD Securities from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MEG. National Bankshares lowered their price target on MEG Energy from C$32.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on MEG Energy from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on MEG Energy from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. CIBC increased their target price on MEG Energy from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on MEG Energy from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MEG Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$19.95.

TSE MEG opened at C$20.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$6.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.52. MEG Energy has a 12 month low of C$6.57 and a 12 month high of C$22.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$18.32 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.66.

MEG Energy ( TSE:MEG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35 by C$0.22. The business had revenue of C$1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.24 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that MEG Energy will post 2.8910929 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Eric Lloyd Toews sold 86,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.40, for a total value of C$1,591,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 251,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,622,852.80. Also, Senior Officer Sorin Bujor sold 18,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.80, for a total value of C$327,521.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$30,794.17. Insiders sold 285,332 shares of company stock worth $5,017,674 in the last ninety days.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

