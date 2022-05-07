TD Securities Lowers New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Price Target to $1.75

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) had its price target cut by TD Securities from $2.00 to $1.75 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised New Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James set a $2.00 target price on New Gold and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Gold from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered New Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on New Gold from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.25.

NGD opened at $1.35 on Tuesday. New Gold has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $920.10 million, a PE ratio of -27.00, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.99.

New Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:NGD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. On average, research analysts forecast that New Gold will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NGD. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of New Gold by 12.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,559,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,871,000 after buying an additional 729,153 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Gold by 414.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 283,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 228,339 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in New Gold by 53.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 8,824 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in New Gold in the third quarter valued at about $2,404,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in New Gold in the third quarter valued at about $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

About New Gold (Get Rating)

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

