TD Securities Raises Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Price Target to C$26.00

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

GBNXF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on Gibson Energy from C$26.50 to C$27.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gibson Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.00.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

Shares of Gibson Energy stock opened at $20.25 on Wednesday. Gibson Energy has a one year low of $16.67 and a one year high of $21.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.65 and its 200 day moving average is $18.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 0.96.

Gibson Energy ( OTCMKTS:GBNXF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gibson Energy will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Gibson Energy (Get Rating)

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.