TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) CEO Richard T. Hume Sells 10,000 Shares

TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.44, for a total value of $1,054,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,747 shares in the company, valued at $15,578,443.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of SNX opened at $101.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. TD SYNNEX Co. has a twelve month low of $96.09 and a twelve month high of $130.93. The company has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.61.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.30. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 1.04%. The firm had revenue of $15.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 213.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.35%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNX. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in TD SYNNEX in the 3rd quarter worth $4,454,798,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,249,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,098,000 after purchasing an additional 618,071 shares during the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX during the fourth quarter worth about $49,615,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TD SYNNEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,377,000. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new position in TD SYNNEX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,078,000. 85.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SNX shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Cross Research raised shares of TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.00.

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

