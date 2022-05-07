Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Cuts Stock Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd lessened its stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 47.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,000 shares during the quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PEAK. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 149,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,011,000 after acquiring an additional 4,501 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 64,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 398.1% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 162,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,431,000 after purchasing an additional 129,643 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PEAK stock traded down $0.52 on Friday, hitting $30.65. 4,980,879 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,608,442. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a PE ratio of 38.80, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.73. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.16 and a twelve month high of $37.69.

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.29). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 22.11% and a return on equity of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $498.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is currently 151.90%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PEAK. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $35.50 to $34.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.94.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

