Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd lowered its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,623 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 9,700 shares during the period. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in General Motors were worth $6,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GM. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in General Motors by 4.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,168,238 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,175,936,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900,052 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 14.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,039,545 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,210,941,000 after buying an additional 2,891,781 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,020,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of General Motors by 1,193.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,158,277 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $113,763,000 after buying an additional 1,991,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of General Motors by 33.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,474,726 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $393,993,000 after buying an additional 1,855,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.79 per share, with a total value of $1,357,650.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,266,900. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $1,001,180.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GM traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $39.58. 14,684,856 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,827,006. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.20. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $37.25 and a fifty-two week high of $67.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.52. General Motors had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. Analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GM shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of General Motors from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.62.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

