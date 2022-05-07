Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 397,591 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,601 shares during the quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $2,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,531,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,780,000 after buying an additional 789,643 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,582 shares of the bank’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 5,145 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,536 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 11,578 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 636,252 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,460,000 after buying an additional 97,194 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 120,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 10,085 shares during the period. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SMFG stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.02. 3,679,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,612,854. The company has a market cap of $41.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.74. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.87 and a 12-month high of $7.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.42 and its 200 day moving average is $6.80.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $9.07 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

