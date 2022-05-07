Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Has $15.18 Million Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd lowered its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 48,313 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 14,722 shares during the quarter. Laboratory Co. of America accounts for about 2.0% of Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $15,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 261.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,238 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 7,404 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.6% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 30,930 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,705,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 10.2% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 125,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,256,000 after acquiring an additional 11,610 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

LH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho cut their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $354.00 to $323.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $292.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.88.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 2,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total transaction of $652,871.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.38, for a total value of $56,585.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,588 shares of company stock worth $987,605. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LH traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $251.49. The stock had a trading volume of 562,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,924. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $232.01 and a 1 year high of $317.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $266.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $278.05.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $6.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 13.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.79 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile (Get Rating)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.