Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Has $9.45 Million Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd lowered its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in McKesson were worth $9,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in McKesson by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 17,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Seascape Capital Management lifted its stake in McKesson by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of McKesson stock traded up $18.76 on Friday, hitting $333.99. 2,304,341 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,039,313. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $184.43 and a 12-month high of $335.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $305.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.10. The company has a market cap of $50.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.67.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.04 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $66.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.82 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 1,931.18% and a net margin of 0.55%. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.05 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 22.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.07%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MCK shares. Cowen upped their price target on McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $352.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $262.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $333.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.57.

In other McKesson news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total value of $539,477.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.25, for a total transaction of $1,757,833.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,208 shares of company stock worth $5,059,966. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

