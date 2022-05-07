Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Purchases 4,500 Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 131,416 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Open Text were worth $6,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OTEX. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Open Text by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 130,591 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after acquiring an additional 46,779 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Open Text by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 411,559 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,541,000 after buying an additional 4,263 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Open Text during the 4th quarter worth about $355,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Open Text during the 4th quarter worth about $475,000. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD increased its stake in shares of Open Text by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 90,969 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares during the last quarter. 70.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OTEX traded down $0.44 on Friday, hitting $38.32. The company had a trading volume of 838,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,617. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.59. Open Text Co. has a 52 week low of $37.37 and a 52 week high of $55.25.

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Rating ) (TSE:OTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $882.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.76 million. Open Text had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Open Text Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.2209 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.15%.

OTEX has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Open Text in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Open Text from C$58.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James set a $60.00 price target on shares of Open Text and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Open Text from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.50.

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

