Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Sells 2,400 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd trimmed its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,057 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for 1.7% of Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $12,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,077,322 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $91,422,000 after acquiring an additional 95,696 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth $1,117,000. Summit Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 4,636 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,264 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 26,340 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 5,245 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.90.

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $105.90 per share, with a total value of $105,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 55,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total transaction of $5,543,096.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,202.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 82,283 shares of company stock worth $8,376,142 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded up $2.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.69. 8,220,432 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,219,129. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $79.33 and a 12-month high of $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.62. The firm has a market cap of $132.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.78.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The company had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.54%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

