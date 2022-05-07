Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Sells 24,100 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd reduced its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,100 shares during the period. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Exelon were worth $7,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

EXC stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.06. 10,963,558 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,375,601. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $30.57 and a 52-week high of $50.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.37 and a 200-day moving average of $50.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.57.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $9.63 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.3375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.59%.

In other news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 3,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total value of $175,714.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William P. Bowers acquired 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.56 per share, with a total value of $196,020.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EXC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Vertical Research cut Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Scotiabank cut Exelon from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Exelon from $63.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.17.

Exelon Company Profile (Get Rating)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.