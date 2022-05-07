Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd reduced its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $5,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 10.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,925,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,120,000 after buying an additional 3,077,946 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 359.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,477,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,754,000 after buying an additional 2,720,790 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,062,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 81.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,408,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,583,000 after buying an additional 1,529,100 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,037,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,225,000 after buying an additional 1,064,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays lowered their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.56.

Shares of CL traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.84. 5,379,651 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,492,193. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.56. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $72.20 and a fifty-two week high of $85.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.05.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 296.77% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.69%.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 25,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 4,917 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $386,771.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

