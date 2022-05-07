Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $504.75.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TDY. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $560.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Charles Crocker sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.00, for a total value of $1,712,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,935 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.01, for a total value of $2,127,034.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AIA Group Ltd grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 354 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,312 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,865 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 3,721.2% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,579 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after buying an additional 5,433 shares in the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TDY traded down $10.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $407.52. 516,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,416. Teledyne Technologies has a twelve month low of $391.28 and a twelve month high of $493.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $454.16 and a 200 day moving average of $438.26. The stock has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a PE ratio of 33.57, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.10.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.18. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies will post 17.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

