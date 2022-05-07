Telesat (NASDAQ:TSAT) and Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Head-To-Head Survey

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) and Telesat (NASDAQ:TSAT – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Gogo and Telesat, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gogo 1 1 2 0 2.25 Telesat 0 0 0 0 N/A

Gogo currently has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.20%. Given Gogo’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Gogo is more favorable than Telesat.

Risk & Volatility

Gogo has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telesat has a beta of 2, suggesting that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.4% of Gogo shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.6% of Gogo shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 40.6% of Telesat shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Gogo and Telesat’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gogo 45.49% -6.09% 5.97% Telesat N/A 24.04% 8.45%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gogo and Telesat’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gogo $335.72 million 6.02 $152.74 million $0.96 18.81 Telesat $604.93 million 0.26 $82.62 million $3.68 3.56

Gogo has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Telesat. Telesat is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gogo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Gogo beats Telesat on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gogo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gogo Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA) segments. The company design, build and operate air-to-ground networks, engineer and maintain in-flight systems of proprietary hardware and software, and deliver customizable connectivity and wireless entertainment services. It also offers suite of integrated equipment, network, and internet connectivity products and services, as well as includes suite of smart cabin systems for integrated connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and voice solutions. In addition, the company portfolio comprises of in-flight network, in-flight systems, in-flight services, aviation partner support, and production operations functions. Further, the company offers satellite-based voice and data services. Gogo Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado.

Telesat Company Profile (Get Rating)

Telesat Corporation, a satellite operator, provides mission-critical communications solutions to broadcast, enterprise, and consulting customers worldwide. The company’s satellite-based services allow direct-to-home (DTH) service providers to deliver television programming, audio, and information channels directly to customers’ homes; and enables broadcasters, cable networks, and DTH service providers to transmit television programming services. It offers value-added services that include satellite capacity, digital encoding of video channels, authorization, and uplinking and downlinking services; and occasional use services for the broadcast of video news, sports, and live event coverages. The company also provides satellite capacity and end-to-end services comprising space segment services and terrestrial facilities for enterprise connectivity, and internet and cellular backhaul; rural telephony to telecommunications carriers and network services integrators; and other satellite services. In addition, it offers direct-to-consumer broadband services; communications services for the oil and gas and mining industries; and broadband communication services to maritime and aeronautical markets comprising commercial airplanes and vessels. Further, the company operates satellite and hybrid satellite/terrestrial networks. Additionally, it provides satellite operator services; and consulting services related to space and earth segments, government studies, research and development, and satellite control services. The company offers its services primarily through a direct sales force. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 15 in-orbit geostationary satellites and a Canadian payload on the ViaSat-1 satellite. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada. Telesat Corporation is a subsidiary of Loral Space & Communications Inc.

