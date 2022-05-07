TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.40.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TELUS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Desjardins increased their target price on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.50 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Scotiabank increased their target price on TELUS from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of TELUS by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 32,520,733 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $765,905,000 after purchasing an additional 186,385 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of TELUS by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,858,385 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $564,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,412 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of TELUS by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,682,935 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $534,776,000 after acquiring an additional 231,059 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of TELUS by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,160,698 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $494,846,000 after acquiring an additional 10,049,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of TELUS by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 20,629,835 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $453,358,000 after acquiring an additional 159,042 shares during the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TU traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.07. The company had a trading volume of 3,083,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,860,484. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.37. The company has a market cap of $34.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.64. TELUS has a 1 year low of $21.36 and a 1 year high of $27.50.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). TELUS had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that TELUS will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.263 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.29%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; equipment sales from mobile technologies; data services revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; customer care and business services; healthcare solutions; and home and business security, agriculture, voice, and other telecommunications services.

