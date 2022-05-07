TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Increases Dividend to $0.26 Per Share

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.263 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Monday, July 4th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

TELUS has raised its dividend by an average of 8.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. TELUS has a payout ratio of 92.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect TELUS to earn $1.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.03 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 93.6%.

TU stock opened at $25.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.99 and a 200 day moving average of $24.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. TELUS has a 52 week low of $21.36 and a 52 week high of $27.50.

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Rating ) (TSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). TELUS had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that TELUS will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

TU has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities cut shares of TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.50 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of TELUS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TELUS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.55.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TELUS in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,694 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 5,560 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 16,302 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 4,208 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,379 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 5,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,133 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; equipment sales from mobile technologies; data services revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; customer care and business services; healthcare solutions; and home and business security, agriculture, voice, and other telecommunications services.

