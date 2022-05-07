Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) Issues Earnings Results

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The auto parts company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.76), Briefing.com reports. Tenneco had a return on equity of 59.64% and a net margin of 0.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Tenneco’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Tenneco stock opened at $15.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.67, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -18.88 and a beta of 1.96. Tenneco has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $22.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.03.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Tenneco by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 808,565 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,621,000 after purchasing an additional 144,056 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Tenneco by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Tenneco by 454.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,915 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 12,226 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Tenneco in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tenneco by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,344,907 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,197,000 after purchasing an additional 158,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on TEN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Tenneco from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Tenneco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Tenneco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Tenneco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Tenneco in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, and powertrain products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, motorsport, and aftermarket customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Motorparts, Performance Solutions, Clean Air, and Powertrain. The Motorparts segment offers shock and strut, steering and suspension, braking, sealing, emissions control, engine, and maintenance products under the Monroe, Champion, Ã-hlins, MOOG, Walker, Fel-Pro, Wagner, Ferodo, Rancho, Thrush, National, Sealed Power, and other brands.

