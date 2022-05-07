Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Sold by Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,229 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $3,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 571.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 963.6% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TER shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Teradyne from $173.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradyne has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.61.

Teradyne stock traded down $2.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.92. 1,325,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,732,897. The company has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.49. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.51 and a twelve month high of $168.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.05 and a 200-day moving average of $131.89.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $755.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.98 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

