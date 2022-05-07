TerraUSD Trading Down 0.1% This Week (UST)

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 7th. In the last seven days, TerraUSD has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. TerraUSD has a total market capitalization of $18.76 billion and approximately $560.33 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TerraUSD coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002780 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TerraUSD alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00011877 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00007381 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000541 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 84.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000125 BTC.

BitCanna (BCNA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000108 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000253 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 736.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

TerraUSD Profile

UST is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 18,768,377,336 coins. The official website for TerraUSD is terra.money. The official message board for TerraUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

TerraUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TerraUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.