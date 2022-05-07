Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Price Target Cut to $190.00 by Analysts at Maxim Group

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Maxim Group from $215.00 to $190.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $176.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company.

TTEK traded down $3.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $129.56. 364,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,878. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $155.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Tetra Tech has a 1-year low of $116.01 and a 1-year high of $192.91.

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $699.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.85 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Tetra Tech will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.02%.

In other Tetra Tech news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 900 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.34, for a total value of $140,706.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William R. Brownlie sold 8,967 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.13, for a total transaction of $1,480,720.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,185 shares of company stock valued at $1,673,750. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 156.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 581.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 355.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

